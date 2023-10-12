Qatari arrested for sexually assaulting fast food male worker in hospital, Bangkok

A foreigner has been arrested for allegedly raping an 18-year-old Thai man in a restroom at a well-known private hospital located in the Sukhumvit area.

The victim reported the incident on October 10, leading to a police investigation initiated by officials from Lumpini Police Station. They inspected the surveillance camera footage at the scene, gathered essential evidence. The victim claimed that the suspect later identified as Mr.Saoud Hussain M A Alyafei, a 23-year-old man from Qatar had sexually assaulted him using force and intimidation.







The victim alerted the police when the suspect appeared again at the hospital, leading to the arrest but he has denied the allegations.

The incident occurred after midnight on October 6 when the victim, who was working at a fast food restaurant within the hospital, was approached by the suspect. The suspect inquired about the restaurant’s operating hours and the location of the restroom. Following the victim’s directions, the suspect forcibly pulled him into the restroom, locked the door, and committed the sexual assault. (TNA)

















