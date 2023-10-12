Overflowing at reservoirs warned in North and Northeast during current monsoon

The government has asked people to be vigilant of reservoirs being at risk of overflowing due to the current monsoon, as communities in low-lying areas should brace for potential flooding between October 12 and October 18, 2023.

Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office Karom Phonphonklang said the monsoon trough in the North and Northeast of Thailand is causing heavy precipitation in many areas. The National Water Resources Office has forecast that there will be additional rainfall on 9-12 October 2023, resulting in more water flowing into river basins and reservoirs from October 12 to October 18.







There are 9 large reservoirs with water volumes higher than the maximum “Upper Rule Curve” namely Mae-Ngad Reservoir, Kiew Lom Reservoir, Mae Mok Reservoir, Hua Luang Reservoir, Nam Pung Reservoir, Ubol Ratana Reservoir, Lam Pao Reservoir, Khun Dan Prakarnchon Reservoir, and Pasakjolasid Reservoir.

Areas at risk of flooding include districts and provinces near Yom River, Mun River, and Yang River.













