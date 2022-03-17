Thai court suspends compensation for ‘Hopewell’ elevated road and railway project

The Central Administrative Court suspended the execution of a ruling for the state to pay 25 billion baht plus interest in compensation for the failure of the Hopewell elevated road and railway project after the Supreme Administrative Court agreed with the retrial of disputes on the project.



Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the Central Administrative Court made the suspension order on March 14 in response to the March 7 request of the Transport Ministry and the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) for the suspension of the payment because the Supreme Administrative Court ordered the Administrative Court to retry the case.







Earlier the Supreme Administrative Court had ruled the Transport Ministry and the SRT must pay 25,711 million baht plus 7.5% annual interest within 180 days in compensation for the failure of the Hopewell transit project for Bangkok. (TNA)

































