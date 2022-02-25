Thai court releases student demonstration leader ‘Penguin’ on alleged lese majeste case

The Bangkok South Criminal Court approved the temporary release of student demonstration leader Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak who was prosecuted for alleged lese majeste on bail of 200,000 baht and banned him from any political movement.

The court based its decision on a letter from the dean of the political science faculty at Thammasat University confirming he is a student at the faculty and should be able to resume his study as there will be examinations in three months.



During the temporary release, the court required he refrain from any activity that would offend royal and judicial institutions. He was also ordered not to post any message via social media that would provoke unrest, not to join any gathering that would cause disorder, not to leave home between 6pm and 6am unless it is necessary and not to go abroad without court approval. He was required to wear an electronic monitoring device.







Mr Parit was prosecuted under Section 112 of the Criminal Code for his demonstration at Siam Paragon shopping center in Bangkok on Dec 20, 2020. He had been detained since Aug 9, 2021, and was released after being in jail for six months and 15 days. (TNA)



































