All-out efforts done to protect Bangkok from flooding

The director-general of the Royal Irrigation Department has ordered subordinates to collaboratively manage their pump stations connected to the drainage system of Bangkok to protect the capital from flooding as water from the North and high tides will converge on Aug 10-16.

PraphitChanma, the director-general, issued the order as he was inspecting water in the Rangsit Prayoonsak Canal in PathumThani province. It is a key canal that the department uses to receive water from the North before it flows to Bangkok through the Chao Phraya River.







MrPrapit said apart from RangsitPrayoonsak, the irrigation department could also discharge water from the PrawetBurirom Canal through the PhraOngchaoChaiyanuchit Canal and the Bang Pakong River in Chachoengsao province into the sea to help prevent flooding in Bangkok. Coastal pump stations would be operated to accelerate drainage into the Gulf of Thailand, he said.







Besides, the Bureau of Mechanical Engineering of the department deployed propeller pumps to speed up flows from the PhraKhanong Canal through LatKrabang, Bang Chalong and JorakhayYai canals to SamutPrakan province. The bureau implemented the measure after discussing flood prevention with Bangkok governor ChadchartSittipunt, Mr Praphit said. (TNA)































