Thai Consulate-General provides update on wildfires in Canada

Thai nationals in Alberta, Canada, are being urged to cooperate with local authorities and closely monitor information from local sources, as the province declares a Provincial State of Emergency due to wildfires in several areas.

The Thai Consulate-General in Vancouver has advised those affected to follow local measures and evacuation information if necessary.







Residents of Alberta who have been displaced by the wildfires for more than seven consecutive days will receive emergency financial assistance from May 9. Each individual will receive 1,250 Canadian dollars, with an additional 500 Canadian dollars provided for each dependent child under the age of 18. The number of people who have been displaced by the wildfires is currently estimated at around 30,000.







The Thai Consulate-General has been in contact with Thai nationals in the affected areas and has identified at least one Thai family in Fox Lake who is in the process of evacuating to a safe location in Edmonton, approximately 500 kilometers south. The Thai Association in Alberta is assisting with coordination efforts.

Thai nationals affected by the wildfires can contact the Consulate-General directly at 604-687-1143 and the emergency contact number 778-984-9055 for urgent matters outside business hours. (NNT)















