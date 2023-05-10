Bang Rakam water project raises income for Thai farmers

The Bang Rakam Model project, now in its seventh year, has been deemed successful in providing farmers with adequate amounts of water to grow crops and boost their income.

The project shifted the rice growing period to commence earlier each year in the low-lying areas of Sukhothai and Phitsanulok, reducing the impact of floods during the rainy season by allocating water to 260,000 rai of the target areas.







Farmers in Kongkrailat district now receive water early each year and have purchased a straw baler that allows them to compress rice straw into bale blocks that can then be sold. This initiative, aimed at reducing the burning of rice straw and the creation of PM2.5 dust particles, generated millions of baht in cash flow for local farmers.







Watermelon yields from farmers total about 80 tons, which are shipped in bulk by intermediaries at 10 baht per kilogram and sold by farmers at a retail price of 15 baht per kilogram.

The implementation of this water management model has been acknowledged by farmers in other areas who are requesting that the Royal Irrigation Department expand its implementation area. (NNT)















