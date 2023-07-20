Thai Constitutional Court suspends Move Forward Party Leader Pita from his duties as MP

The Constitutional Court has accepted a petition filed by the Election Commission (EC) against Pita Limjaroenrat, leader and prime ministerial candidate of the Move Forward Party. The petition raised concerns about Pita’s shareholding in a defunct media firm (ITV), prompting the court to order an immediate suspension of his duties as a member of parliament (MP) pending a final verdict.

Following a thorough examination of the petition and accompanying evidence, the Constitutional Court reached a unanimous decision, citing the applicability of Article 82 of the Constitution and Article 7 (5) of the Organic Act on Procedures of the Constitutional Court B.E. 2561.







According to the court’s ruling, Pita has been granted a fifteen-day period, starting from the receipt of the petition, as per Article 54 of the Organic Act, to provide a statement addressing the allegations to the Constitutional Court.

The court expressed concerns that Pita’s continued participation as an MP could give rise to legal complications and objections, potentially hindering the crucial work of Parliament and the Representatives Assembly. (NNT)

















