Thai Commerce Ministry to hold border trade fair during ‘Amazean Jungle Trail’ in May

The Ministry of Commerce is planning to hold a major border trade fair during the upcoming “Amazean Jungle Trail 2022” event being held in Betong district of Yala province from May 6-8.

The running event is expected to draw at least 1,000 athletes from around the globe to the districts, along with 3,000-5,000 visitors. The trade fair will feature more than 60 premium products from the southern border provinces for both onsite and online customers.



Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanavisit also met with the private sector representatives during his recent visit to the district. He said entrepreneurs have asked the administration to relax city planning measures to allow for the construction of more local cold storage facilities. The move will eliminate local reliance on facilities in other provinces for fruits such as durian, thereby greatly reducing costs.







Yala is able to produce around 30,000 metric tons of durian annually, but existing cold storages in the province can only handle up to 10,000 tons.

The local chapter of the chamber of commerce has also urged the government to consider extending the low-interest loan program for business operators for another 5 years. The program, due to expire this year, offers loans of up to 25 million baht with an annual interest rate of 1.5%. The program currently has a remaining budget of 3 billion baht. (NNT)

































