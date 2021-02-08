Thai Commerce Ministry Tackles Global Shortage of Cargo Containers

BANGKOK – The Commerce Ministry is tackling the container shortage and opens more border checkpoints to increase trade, aiming to reach the ministry’s goal of export growth of 4% this year.









Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) has agreed to reduce the port fee for exporters, and also to permit and facilitate ships measuring 400 metres to enter Laem Chabang deep-sea port to import more empty containers.

He said the ministry also aims to promote and stimulate exports to China via land transport, and will speed up negotiations with Laos, Vietnam and China to facilitate land transport through the borders. (NNT)











