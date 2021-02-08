Thai Tourism Ministry Seeks Vaccines for Tourism Industry

BANGKOK – The Tourism and Sports Ministry will request for 5 million doses of vaccination for the tourism industry and also push a vaccine passport measure to enable foreigners to return in the third quarter of this year.





Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the vaccines are required for 2.5 million employees in the high-risk tourism sector, focusing on major tourist cities.

According to the reopening plan, Thailand will accept foreign tourists in the second half of this year, targeting 5-10 million visitors. (NNT)









