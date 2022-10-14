Thai Commerce Ministry keeps track of goods prices and availability in flooded areas

Floods in many parts of Thailand have prompted concerns over price gouging and shortages of items. Commerce ministry officials are closely monitoring prices and availability of products in flooded areas. Retailers are also being asked to hold discount campaigns for staple items to help out people who are experiencing floods.

Department of Internal Trade (DIT) officials and personnel from provincial commerce offices are keeping a close watch on the prices and availability of various items. DIT Director-General Wattanasak Sur-iam said this is especially true for communities located adjacent to a river or canal.







Officials have also discussed emergency measures for product distribution with the suppliers and retailers. These measures are to be implemented should the flood situation exacerbate. Logistics associations have been asked to prepare plans to send goods to disaster-hit areas.

The Director-General said no shortage of goods has yet been found and products are still able to be sent to various localities normally. When this is no longer the case, ad-hoc selling spots will be opened and hypermarkets in each area will be used as distribution hubs. He said no stockpiling or profiteering activity has yet been found.







The director-general said retail stores are being asked to implement additional discounts on staple items to help out the public. Retailers are providing their cooperation and have cut prices for a number of items. The pork price has been slashed by 22 baht per kilogram. The price of chicken has dropped by 5-10 baht per kilogram. An egg is now 10 satang cheaper than before. The price of bagged rice has fallen by 10-30%, canned food products are now 4-10% cheaper and electrical appliance prices have dropped by 40%.

The DIT chief disclosed his department is awaiting the transfer of 422 million baht that will be used to fund the sale of low-priced goods nationwide. (NNT)

































