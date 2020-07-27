Thai Commerce Ministry keeps pork at 130 baht per kilogram

The Ministry of Commerce has asked for cooperation from swine raisers and traders to maintain the wholesale price at 80 baht per kilogram, to keep the retail price at 150 to 160 baht. As a result, many retailers are selling pork at only 130 baht per kilogram.







The Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister, Jurin Laksanawisit, inspected the price of pork at Makro Nakorn-In, confirming the meat is being sold to consumers at 130 baht a kilogram. Mr. Jurin found the product being sold at the same price at Tesco Lotus and Tops Supermarket outlets while revealing Blue Flag pork was also on offer in 44 provinces.

The Deputy Prime Minister said all three major retailers have affirmed they will keep red pork meat at no more than 130 baht per kilogram while the Thai Fresh Market Association has compelled its members in Bangkok and its vicinity to maintain the retail price at 150 baht per kilogram. The association added, however, that it may reconsider the cap if farm prices are not kept at 80 baht per kilogram and will look at the export sector.

The President of the Thai Swine Raisers Association, Surachai Sutthitham, explained that raised pork prices are due to improvements being made to farm systems to protect Thai swine from the African Swine Fever virus, pushing up production costs. However, exports may be adjusted in favor of satisfying domestic demand. (NNT)











