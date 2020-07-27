David Smith’s week in Pattaya

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

This week we had only a small society due to several reasons, but we played two rounds anyway. Last week, David Smith came back and has shown a better performance every week. During his birthday week, we learned that we still must take him into account.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

On the 21st July we went to Pattavia. It was a nice day, staying dry and the course was in good condition. Dave showed his good shape and won with 35 Stableford points, beating Paul Davies.



Loading…

Our venue for Thursday 23th July was Khao Kheow, the A & C loop. The course was in good condition, but wet after the rain the night before. The weather was unstable and we were hit by a big shower, but we could finish our round.

Thursday was a battle between our top players. Again Dave Smith, who was by far the best, won with 39 Stableford points. Second was Jonathan Pratt with 33 points and third Ty Anderson with 32.











