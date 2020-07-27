Media for Thai autistic children unveiled

The Autistic Thai Foundation has received 4,800 communication development kits for autistic children.

The Thai Health Promotion Foundation, in collaboration with the Autistic Thai Foundation and the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, have created a series of video clips about alternative communication, for parents to use in the development of their autistic children, aimed at reducing the cost of training.

They also created a set of illustrations, teaching autistic children about hand disinfection and mask wearing. A total of 4,800 sets are to be distributed through their networks.

Unveiling the creations, the organizations held a demonstration of media for autistic individuals, such as computer programs, as well as exhibiting the For All Coffee and Art Story businesses that support autistic people.(NNT)





















