Thai Commerce Min destroys fake goods worth 173 million baht

The Commerce Ministry and agencies concerned on Friday destroyed counterfeit and pirated goods valued at more than 173 million baht.

Deputy Commerce Minister Sinit Lertkrai presided over the event at the First Anti-Aircraft Artillery Regiment in Don Mueang, witnessed by representatives from government agencies, private companies, intellectual property owners and trade partner countries.







He said Thailand gives importance to tackle intellectual property infringements and the results of comprehensive crackdown and cooperation among related agencies can be seen in the U.S. 2021 Review of Notorious Markets for Counterfeiting and Piracy, which did not identify any notorious markets either physical or online markets in Thailand, selling counterfeit and pirated goods.







Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, director-general of the Intellectual Property said there were 404,985 items of counterfeit goods including clothings, bags, belts, shoes, watches, mobile phones, CDs/DVDs, glasses, cosmetics, auto parts and food products, destroyed.

They were confiscated in the arrests made by the Royal Thai Police, the Customs Department and the Department of Special Investigation. (TNA)



































