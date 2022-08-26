Bangkok police chief mediates between rival schools

Police were investigating a clash between students of Pathumwan Institute of Technology and Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok’s Uthenthawai Campus while the Bangkok police chief invited their representatives to discuss long-term solutions to their long-standing conflict.

About 60 students ran from their Pathumwan Institute of Technology towards about 50 students from Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok’s Uthenthawai Campus who rushed down from the elevated Skywalk over Pathumwan intersection. They met on the ground in front of Nimibutr building in the compound of the National Stadium and first exchanged verbal attacks and challenges.







Then they started a fight. Police were deployed at the scene but could not prevent the brawl. Both groups eventually ended the fight and ran back to their schools near the intersection.

Rescue workers found two Uthenthawai students with wounds in their faces and bodies. They gave first aid and sent the injured students to a local hospital. A knife was found there.







Pol Lt Gen Samran Nuanma, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, met teachers from both schools at the Pathumwan police station to discuss solutions. The Bangkok police chief also ordered subordinates to quickly arrest culprits for prosecution. (TNA)

































