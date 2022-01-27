Thai civil court establishes new division to supervise online purchase issues

The civil court has established a new division to supervise online purchase issues, allowing customers to file their complaints online without the need for a lawyer or paying additional fees from today, 27 January.







According to a spokesperson for the Office of the Judiciary, Sorawit Limparangsi, the launch date was issued by Supreme Court judge Phat Vibhumrapi, who is temporarily serving as the Civil Court chief. The division’s establishment was published in the Royal Gazette last month in order to address the growing number of complaints about internet shopping disputes and online fraud.



The spokesperson added that the court of justice will also sign a memorandum of understanding with agencies such as the Office of the Consumer Protection Board, the Electronic Transactions Development Agency, the Food and Drug Administration, the Legal Execution Department, the Royal Thai Police, and the Thailand Consumers Council in order to implement new policies with the common goal of protecting consumer rights for online shopping.







Consumers who have problems with online purchases, such as online fraud, receiving damaged goods, or delayed deliveries can now file complaints with the division through the Civil Court’s website at https://efiling3.coj.go.th. (NNT)



























