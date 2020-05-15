Thailand’s Tourism Min. offers free meals to communities in Bangkok

BANGKOK– The Ministry of Tourism and Sports offers free meals to people affected by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.







Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan on Thursday prepared fried chicken with rice for lunch sets in the programme aimed to help people in eight communities in Bangkok.

Along with 4,000 lunch sets, the Ministry also handed out over 500 kilogrammes of rice and nearly 1,000 bottles of drinking water.



Volunteers from educational institutions joined hands in this programme to show their empathy for others, the Minister said. (TNA)











