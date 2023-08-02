Thai chicken selected for NASA space missions

The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has selected chicken products from Thai suppliers to be included among the food items provided during space missions.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said NASA’s selection of Thai chicken products to feed astronauts reflects confidence among the international community in the manufacturing and safety standards implemented by Thai poultry farmers and manufacturers. Thailand ranks among the top-five largest poultry exporters in the world.







Poultry farming in Thailand fully complies with the Good Agricultural Practice (GAP) which ensures safe and sanitary food throughout the manufacturing line. Poultry farms and manufacturers are under the supervision of the Department of Livestock Development and the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives.







Leading chicken meat manufacturers and exporters in Thailand have implemented modern technologies at chicken farms to regulate animal feed as well as track livestock behavior and prevent the spread of diseases. The animals are regularly checked for health and quality, with human contact minimized for optimum results. (NNT)

















