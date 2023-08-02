‘Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival’ kicks off with majestic grand opening ceremony

The enchanting 122nd Annual Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival has kicked off with a majestic grand opening ceremony, dazzling spectators with a captivating display of the region’s rich cultural heritage and traditions. Promising to be an exceptional celebration of Thai culture, this year’s festival is drawing in crowds of both locals and tourists from throughout the kingdom.







Commencing on July 30 and continuing until August 3, the festivities showcase a diverse range of events and activities, offering visitors a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in local customs and rituals. One of the festival’s highlights, the “Community Visit Lent,” takes guests on a mesmerizing journey to prominent temples, where they can experience the authentic essence of the region.







A captivating candle workshop at Wat Pha Sukaram has brought together artisans and enthusiasts to master the delicate art of candle-making, a cherished tradition of the festival. This heartfelt initiative aims to preserve and pass down this unique craft to future generations, keeping the flame of tradition alive.

In a moving ceremony held at the Sahathai Samakhom Pavilion on July 20, the local governor received Royal Lent candles and Buddhist monk ropes, symbolizing deep respect and devotion to Buddhism, which is an integral part of the region’s identity.

Mark your calendars for the grand finale, known as “Huen Isan” – an enthralling “Identity Show” set to mesmerize spectators at History Hall, Lan Kwanmuang, on August 3. This captivating performance showcases the diverse cultural influences that have shaped Ubon Ratchathani’s identity over the centuries, promising a memorable and immersive experience.

The festival is also showcasing the creativity and craftsmanship of the region’s residents at the OTOP (One Tambon, One Product) fair, displaying a wide array of unique local products. (NNT)









































