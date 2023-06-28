Thai chicken products get ready for space mission

A prominent food company in Thailand (CP Group) has recently announced its project to send chicken into space as part of the “Thai Food – Mission to Space” program. The company is collaborating with two global partners, including the leading provider of space innovation in the United States and a manufacturer of space technology solutions in Southeast Asia, to send chicken preparations to space.







The chicken products associated with the project will be subjected to rigorous certification processes to ensure their compliance with stringent space safety standards with NASA’s demanding Food Safety Standards for space, aligning with its food safety requirements. This will boost Thailand’s national pride for adhering to the most elevated safety standards in the world. Meanwhile, Thai citizens are also privileged to consume safe chicken with the same standard as required by an organization as famous as NASA. (PRD)

















