Premprecha and Supanee Dibbayawan celebrate a lifetime of love and service

84th Birthday combined with 57th Wedding Anniversary

Family and friends gathered to honor Premprecha Dibbayawan’s 84th birthday which also coincided with the 57th wedding anniversary of Premprecha and Supanee Dibbayawan on June 18 at the First Pacific Hotel and Convention Center in Central Pattaya.

Organized by the Dibbayawan family, the event was a heartfelt tribute to the love shared between Prem and his beloved wife Paen. The distinguished gathering included business executives, lawyers, representatives from charitable organizations and members of the clergy from the local parish. The atmosphere was warm and welcoming, reminiscent of a cherished family gathering.







The evening featured a simple yet elegant Thai-style buffet, with traditional sweets and a variety of beverages. However, the highlight of the event was a touching slide-show presentation that chronicled Prem’s remarkable life journey. The slides presentation showcased his humble beginnings as an airline steward, his transformation into a successful lawyer, and his deep dedication to agriculture, vegetable farming, and his love for dogs. It also highlighted the importance of family and the joy Prem found in spending time with his children and his loving wife.

During the party, heartfelt birthday wishes were offered to Prem, filling the room with an atmosphere of love and joy. Attendees came together, singing songs and expressing their admiration for Prem’s achievements and his unwavering commitment to service.

Affectionately known as “Pa Prem,” Prem was born in Bangkok as the seventh of nine children in a Catholic family. His Thai/European heritage earned him the nickname “Lang” during his school days, owing to his striking clear blue eyes and European features. Despite not initially considering higher education, a classmate enrolled him in the Thammasat Open University, where he embarked on a law course. Financial constraints led him to work as a steward at Thai International Airways, where fate intervened and brought him together with his future wife, Supanee, fondly known as “Paen.”







The couple’s friendship evolved into a deep love, leading to their marriage on June 18, 1966, coinciding with Mr. Prem’s birthday, the day after their wedding. This joyous occasion marked the beginning of their enduring bond, which they celebrated as they reached their 57th wedding anniversary.

Mr. Prem’s professional journey began in 1965 as a legal advisor to well-established law firms in Bangkok. With time, he joined the Kamthorn Surachet and Somsak firm as a senior lawyer, having previously served as the head of the Legal Department at Laem Thong Bank Public Co. (later known as UOB Radanasin Public Co.). A distinguished graduate of Thammasat University and the University of Miami, where he earned his Master’s degree, Mr. Prem’s expertise spanned various areas, with a particular focus on legal consultations.







For Prem and his beloved wife, success is defined by their ability to serve others, a value instilled in them from their Catholic upbringing. Throughout his career, Prem opened law offices, expanded his services, and devoted himself to being a source of support and guidance to his clients.

In addition to his professional achievements, Mr. Prem as an active member of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya and later the Rotary Club of Pattaya. He served as the Rotary District Governor of District 3340 Rotary International in 2000-01. His commitment to the Rotary Four Way Test has guided his actions and decisions throughout his life. The principles of truth, fairness, goodwill, and benefitting all concerned have shaped his approach to business and relationships.







The celebration of Prem’s 84th birthday and Prem and Supanee’s 57th wedding anniversary was a reflection of a life well-lived and a love story that has stood the test of time. As the evening came to a close, those in attendance left with a renewed sense of the power of love, commitment, and service, inspired by the enduring legacy of Prem’s and Paen’s lifelong partnership.



















