The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is proud to announce that Chef Chumpol Jangprai, an internationally recognized Thai Chef, has recently been appointed a Sustainable Food Ambassador by [email protected]







[email protected] by the United Nations supports food sustainability by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening climate resilience, and ending hunger. Its mission is to exchange food wisdom about sustainability with food producers and consumers through digital platforms in collaboration with all 193 United Nations’ member countries.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

TAT Governor, Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, said, “For many years, TAT has recognized individuals who contribute to the promotion of Thailand’s sustainable consumption and food production. We salute Chef Chumpol for his latest honour that helps support Thailand as second to none when it comes to culinary excellence and sustainability.”









Chef Chumpol is considered a world-class promotor and true ambassador of authentic Thai cuisine. He pursued a cooking career and acquired experience at the Blue Elephant in Copenhagen when he was only 19 years old and became the Executive Chef of BE restaurant in Brussels not long after and rose to worldwide Corporate Head Chef in 2002.

In April 2018, Chef Chumpol opened R-HAAN Restaurant in partnership with ‘Todd’ Piti Bhirombhakdi, Director and Executive Vice President of Boon Rawd Brewery Co., Ltd., and the restaurant was awarded two Michelin Stars for 2020.

One innovative approach that [email protected] uses is linking small-scale farming with cash transfers and cash for work programmes. This way, poor families can buy food locally from farmers. It also injects cash into local rural economies, helping to jump-start a virtuous circle in which people previously outside the economy become consumers thereby generating further growth.





Chef Chumpol has professionally brought various indigenous food ingredients to high-level Thai cuisine that benefit local food producers. He has worked tirelessly to champion local food suppliers to benefit sustainable consumption and production, as this is considered an important step towards sustainable development in Thailand, locally and globally.

Featured image from Facebook: Chef Chumpol Jangprai











