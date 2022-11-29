Thai Chamber of Commerce projects 3.5% growth with new foreign investments next year

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) has revised its projection, stating that Thailand’s economy is now expected to grow by no less than 3.5% next year. The chamber also urges the government to attract more foreign investors while maintaining current investments.

TCC Chairman Sanan Angubolkul said next year’s general election should not affect the government’s economic policy, as all administrations prioritize public welfare and livelihood issues.







With the economy rebounding, the TCC chairman said the government is required to amend some of the rules to better improve “ease of doing business” while also attracting new foreign investments.

In addition, he said the TCC now expects major foreign investment in the kingdom following the recent APEC meetings, with investors from China, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam showing keen interest.







The TCC anticipates investment growth in several key industries next year, particularly electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

Concerning government stimulus measures, the TCC said the private sector has not made any new demands. Its chairman also noted that such measures should only be introduced when necessary and as circumstances require.

#Thailand #Thai #TCC #Economy #Business #Investment #Asia #Industry (NNT)


































