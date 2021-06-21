Thai cannabis strains growing in global markets

Four strains of Thai cannabis will be registered and studied for the development of medicine to repair COVID-damaged lungs.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul presided over a ceremony in Bangkok to hand heads of four strains of Thai cannabis to researchers.







The four strains are Hang Kra Rog Phu Phan ST1, Hang Suea Sakonnakhon TT1, Tanao Si Kan Khaw WA1 and Tanao Si Kan Dang RD1.

The Medicinal Plant Research Institute of the Department of Medical Sciences grew them in green houses with substrate culture and drip irrigation.







The institute and partners will grow cannabis plants of the strains and later distribute their seeds to farmers to support the development of cannabis products and Thai cannabis strains for global markets. The partners are Rajamangala University of Technology Isan Sakonnakhon Campus and the Chalermphrakiat Sakon Nakhon Province Campus of Kasetsart University.

Mr Anutin said he expected the Department of Agriculture to register the four Thai strains of cannabis in August.







He said studies showed that extracts from cannabis roots could be used to cure the lung tissue of the people who recovered from COVID-19. If the Department of Medical Sciences successfully develop the treatment, it will bring great merits to the world of medicine, Mr Anutin said. (TNA)



















