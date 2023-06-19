Thai cannabis networks stand against MOU signed by coalition parties on reclassification

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by the eight parties establishing a new governing coalition in Thailand to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic has sparked opposition from the Writing Thailand’s Cannabis Future group, which advocates for more flexible cannabis regulations for the benefit of the public.







Prasitchai Noonuan, leader of Writing Thailand’s Cannabis Future, together with representatives from associated networks, recently organized activities promoting the designation of June 9th as Thailand’s Cannabis Day. The chosen date commemorates the day when the Thai public was officially granted access to the benefits of cannabis. Activities included a stakeholder discussion on whether cannabis should be regulated under ordinary law or narcotics law, as well as an opportunity for participants to sign a letter opposing the reclassification of cannabis as a narcotic.







According to Prasitchai, the aim of these networks is not to completely liberalize cannabis, but to support the creation of regulations under ordinary law that would benefit the public. They therefore do not agree with the MoU issued by the coalition parties that proposes the reclassification of cannabis as a controlled substance

Prasitchai noted that Thais have over a century’s worth of knowledge when it comes to formulating cannabis-derived medication. He added that, historically, 90% of cannabis use in Thailand has been medicinal, while only 10% was recreational.

The networks delivered their letter opposing the reclassification of cannabis as a narcotic to the Prime Minister’s Office Deputy Permanent Secretary, Somphat Ninlaphan.

Prasitchai also revealed the networks’ plans to conduct nationwide activities for the purposes of educating the public about cannabis. The group will then compile relevant information and submit it to the new public health minister. (NNT)



























