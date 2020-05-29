Thai-Cambodian JBC Meeting held in Bangkok

BANGKOK – Thailand has hosted the meeting of the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), discussing bilateral cooperation for social and economic developments in the border areas.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan led the Thai delegates in the meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok on Thursday.







The two sides reviewed the progress of cooperation under the JBC framework and agreed to continue constructive exchange of views for mutual benefit, according to Thai Defense officials. (TNA)











