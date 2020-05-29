8.4 Million Thais at risk of losing jobs, tourism sector hardest hit

BANGKOK – Around 8.4 million Thais are likely to become jobless this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the tourism sector being the hardest hit, according to a report conducted by the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).





Tossaporn Sirisamphan, NESDC secretary-general released the Social Report in the first quarter 2020 on possible adverse effects on employment from Covid-19 outbreak impacts. The agency projected that coronavirus could put 8.4 million people in three sectors at risk of being laid off. These include 2.5 million jobs in the tourism sector, 1.5 million in the industrial sector and 4.4 million in other service sectors.







The impacts will be clearly seen in the second half of this year and about two million people are likely to become unemployed this year.

However, relaxation of more restrictions to allow resumption of more businesses and the government’s economic revival plans would help create about 200,000-300,000 jobs for the unemployed. The impacts of Covid-19 on employment will be evaluated in the next quarter.

Between May to July, it is expected about 520,000 new graduates will enter the job markets and could face unemployment. Job generating measures are needed for risk groups.

Digital skills will help new graduates find jobs as there is demand for employees, equipped with online and digital capabilities in the wake of Covid-19. (TNA)











