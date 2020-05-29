Thai PM proposes 3 guidelines to recover from Covid-19 crisis

BANGKOK – Thai Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha proposed three major ways on coronavirus recovery at a United Nations meeting.

Gen. Prayut delivered statement via a video conferencing at the “High-level Event on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond” on May 28 at 10.15hrs (local time) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.







He proposed three important areas for action to help everyone recover from the COVID-19 crisis. He cited the first thing was health system preparedness, in particular the need to provide adequate healthcare financing and Universal Health Coverage (UHC):

He said UHC and network of Village Health Volunteers have immensely contributed to Thailand’s capacity to control the spread of infection.

The Prime Minister also emphasized that development of vaccines and cures for COVID-19 have to be considered as “global public goods”, and that the principle of equitable access should be adhered to for the benefits of all countries.

Secondly, he talked about global commitment to a trade and investment- friendly environment, as well as full support for an open and multilateral trading system for global economic recovery.

He said as for Thailand, stronger and more sustainable economy is targeted by: Restarting economic activity; Rebooting the way we conduct business for a sustainable future; and Reconnecting to the disrupted global value chain.

The Prime Minister expressed hope that international institutions, particularly financial institutions, would play a role in ensuring global economic and financial stability while assisting the most vulnerable developing and least-developed countries.





Lastly, he said about protection of environment, and efficient management of natural resources while adjusting to the “new normal”.

The Prime Minister also underscored trust and cooperation of the people in successfully controlling the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Prime Minister, Thailand stands ready to cooperate with the international community to face this unprecedented economic crisis and mitigate the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Loading…

UN’s activity “High-level Event on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond” was held under the joint initiative of the Prime Minister of Canada, the Prime Minister of Jamaica, and the Secretary General of the United Nations with an aim to encourage support from various sectors in advancing concrete solutions to the development emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (TNA)











