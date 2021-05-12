Thai cabinet extends two Covid-19 relief schemes for 41.5 million people

The Cabinet has approved the extension of two COVID-19 relief schemes, to deliver 78 billion baht of extra funding to some 41.5 million people.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said one is a 67-billion-baht extension of the “Rao Chana” scheme and the other is an 11.7-billion-baht new phase of the “Section 33 Rao Rak Kan” scheme. Under the Rao Chana scheme, an additional 1,000 baht will be given to eligible people each week for two weeks.







Holders of state welfare cards will receive the support on May 20th and May 27th, while those spending through the government’s e-wallet app “Pao Tang” will get the money on May 21st and May 28th. Those insured under Section 33 of the Social Security Act will be given an additional 1,000 baht each week for two weeks, under the Rao Rak Kan scheme, and they will receive the money on May 24th and May 31st. The money in both schemes can be spent until the end of June.







Mr. Anucha said other government relief packages, to alleviate the impact of the outbreak, and economic-stimulus measures, such as the “Khon La Khrueng” co-payment and “Ying Chai Ying Dai” (the more you spend, the more you get) schemes, will be submitted to the Cabinet for consideration later. (NNT)























