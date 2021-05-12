U.S. President Joe Biden to make Pfizer vaccine available to young people

U.S. regulators on Monday authorized Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, widening the country’s inoculation program as vaccination rates have slowed significantly.

U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement hailing the authorization as “…a promising development in our fight against the virus.”







He’s asked states to make the vaccine available to young people immediately.

So far, around 46% of people in the U.S. have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. (NNT World)























