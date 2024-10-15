Thai cabinet extends TM6 waiver for foreign travelers at 16 land and water border checkpoints until April 30

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced on October 15 that the Cabinet has approved an extension of the temporary waiver for submitting the TM6 immigration form for foreign travelers entering or exiting the Kingdom. The extension will apply at 16 land and water border checkpoints from October 16, 2024, to April 30, 2025.







The Prime Minister made the announcement at 11:30 a.m. during a press briefing at Government House, following the Cabinet meeting. The proposal, presented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aims to streamline travel procedures and promote tourism in Thailand, ultimately stimulating the national economy.

The Ministry of Interior has been tasked with issuing an official announcement to ensure the swift implementation of the waiver. (PRD)





































