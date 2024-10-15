Prime Minister assigns Transport and Finance Ministries to study 20-baht flat fare for electric trains

BANGKOK, Thailand -– Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced after Cabinet meeting on October 15 that the government has tasked the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Finance with jointly studying the implementation of a flat 20-baht fare for all electric train lines. This initiative aims to ease the cost of living for the public by reducing transportation expenses.



The Prime Minister highlighted four main decisions made at the meeting. First, the Cabinet approved additional financial assistance for flood victims, initially set at 9,000 baht per household, with an additional 10,000 baht for mud cleaning. The assessment process is currently underway. Measures such as waiving water and electricity charges for home cleaning efforts are also being discussed. The Ministry of Finance will propose various relief measures, including tax reductions, discounted rent for state-owned properties, and low-interest loans to help rebuild homes and businesses affected by the floods, working with both state and private banks.







Regarding the 20-baht fare policy, the Prime Minister stated that the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Finance would assess the financial viability, benefits, and sources of funding required to make this plan possible. The goal is to reduce the financial burden on citizens while encouraging more people to use public transportation, which could help reduce pollution. Both ministries will work on providing a clear explanation and implementation plan to ensure the public benefits from this initiative as soon as possible.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved a proposal by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to extend the waiver for submitting the TM6 form at 16 land and water border checkpoints from October 16, 2024, to April 30, 2025. The Ministry of Interior will issue a formal announcement to simplify travel processes and boost tourism, further stimulating the economy. (TNA)





































