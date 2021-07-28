Thai Cabinet approves use of Fah Talai Jone to treat asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved the use of Fah Talai Jone (green chiretta or Andrographis paniculate) to treat asymptomatic cases of COVID-19, after a successful trial of the herbal remedy in prisons.

Deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said treatment with the herb will help relieve pressure on the public health system, with more than 14,000 new cases being reported daily.







She said the trial on infected prison inmates showed Fah Talai Jone can prevent the virus from entering cells while reducing viral replication. The Corrections Department gave the herbal remedy to 11,800 inmates with mild symptoms and 99.02% of them recovered.

Ms. Ratchada added that the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation recommends that asymptomatic patients take 180mg of Fah Talai Jone, divided into three 60mg doses, per day at mealtimes. (NNT)



















