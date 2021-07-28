Thailand allows driving with expired licenses until September 30

Thailand’s Department of Land Transport (DLT) and the Royal Thai Police will temporarily ease enforcement of the rules, regulations and ordinances for drivers whose driving licenses have expired.

The expired driving license can be used until 30th September 2021.







Holders of driving licenses which have expired for more than a year, from 10 April to 30 September 2021, will be exempted from taking the exam, while those who have a driving license which has expired for more than three years will be exempted from taking the driving test.

For more information, please contact hotline 1584 or visit the DLT website at www.dlt.go.th. (NNT)




















