Thai train carriages converted into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) are now working to open an isolation center for COVID-19 patients at Bang Sue Grand Station’s electric train depot.

15 non-air-conditioned sleeper carriages are now being converted into isolation wards. Each carriage can accommodate up to 16 patients, with only the lower bunk being used. Works are being done to install mosquito screens at the windows, connect the carriages to the power grid and water system, as well as installing external toilets.







The Governor of Bangkok Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang said this facility will serve as a pre-admission center for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in Bangkok awaiting referral to a treatment facility.

He said this project was initiated by the Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob, who has directed the SRT and the BMA to set up a new patient isolation facility together.







This isolation facility is expected to receive its first patients on Friday, July 30th. The BMA will be sending a waiver request for utility costs associated with the operations of this facility to the Ministry of Interior.

The Governor of Bangkok revealed around 60% of Bangkok residents have already received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and the city is likely to achieve the 70% target soon, in a hope to achieve herd immunity.

He said all the 25 BMA-run vaccination centers are prepared to continue offering the jabs, once more vaccines are supplied from the Ministry of Public Health. (NNT)




















