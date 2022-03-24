Thai Cabinet approves purchase of Paxlovid antiviral pills

The Cabinet has approved a 500-million-baht budget for the purchase of the Paxlovid antiviral medication for treating COVID-19 patients.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul disclosed that the budget was approved as part of the Ministry of Public Health’s 8.4 billion baht proposal to combat the ongoing pandemic. The majority of the funds will be distributed to frontline medical workers and officials affiliated with the public health secretariat office who are working to prevent and contain the spread of the virus.



The procurement will allow public health officials to provide more COVID treatment options for patients. Green chiretta, favipiravir, molnupiravir and remdesivir are currently being used to treat those with mild conditions.

Paxlovid has been shown to have one of the highest efficacy rates in combating the coronavirus, reducing the risk of hospitalization or death by around 88%. (NNT)

































