GSB launches new low-interest loan campaign via ‘MyMo’ mobile app

The Government Savings Bank (GSB) has launched a new two-year, low-interest loan campaign offering 10,000 baht with a monthly interest rate of 0.35%. It also requires no collateral and provides a six-month grace period for repayment.

According to the bank, the loan is currently only available via the bank’s MyMo mobile banking app. It aims to help low-income earners prop up their liquidity, in line with the government’s policy of mitigating the prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on low-income individuals.



According to the GSB, eligible borrowers must be at least 20 years of age.

Borrowers must first register for the program on the app, after which the system will make an appointment for applicants to log in and confirm their status.







Once confirmed, the app will inform those who receive approval. Approved borrowers must then sign a digital contract, after which the loan will be released.

Those interested can find out more about the campaign and other financial assistance measures by calling the GSB hotline 1115 or its official Facebook page “GSB Society.” (NNT)

































