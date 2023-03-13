Thai Cabinet approves one-year extension of soft loan scheme for SMEs

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed that the cabinet, in its meeting on March 7, 2023, has made approval to a one-year extension of the soft loan scheme, worth 250 billion Baht, for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which covers: (1) a soft loan facility for businesses to support viable SMEs affected by the COVID-19 crisis; and (2) a transformation loan facility under the Soft Loan Emergency Decree to help enhance cheap-funding access for SMEs who have survived the COVID-19 pandemic to improve, develop, and strengthen their business capabilities.







The cabinet also approved transfer of balance of the asset warehousing scheme (totaling 100 billion Baht), which is to end on April 9, 2023, to the credit line of the soft loan scheme for SMEs. The remaining balance of the asset warehousing scheme is estimated at 29 billion Baht, which, after the transfer, will make up of an estimated 61.5 billion Baht in the remaining balance of the soft loan scheme for SMEs. (PRD)





















