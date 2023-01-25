Thai cabinet approves land acquisition for industrial estates in EEC, Lamphun

The Cabinet approved the purchase of land for an establishment of industrial estates in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), and in Lamphun province, said Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek.

Industrial estate development project in the EEC in Rayong will be implemented with the budget of 4.3 billion baht from the revenue and saving of Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand.







The project aims to attract investment in the S-Curve industries, i.e., next-generation automotive, aviation and logistics, smart electronics, biofuels and biochemicals, medical and healthcare, and industrial waste recycling, from Japanese investors, its main target group.

It is expected that the industrial estate will create employment of about 13,000 workers and generate total product of 1.5 billion baht.







Meanwhile, Industrial estate development project in Lamphun province will be implemented with the budget of 2.1 billion baht from the revenue and saving of Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand.

The project aims to attract investment in electronics parts, jewelries, garment, food processing, and biotechnology from the Japanese investors as well.

It is expected that the industrial estate will create employment of more than 8,000 workers and generate total product of 277 million Baht. (TNA)

































