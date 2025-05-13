Thai Cabinet approves G-token to drive digital investment innovation and liquor production reform

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced that the Cabinet has approved the Ministry of Finance’s proposal for the launch of the government’s digital investment token, known as G-token. The initiative aims to leverage financial technology to create a new investment tool that enhances public access to high-quality investment opportunities and supports Thailand’s transition to a digital society.

The issuance of G-token falls under Section 10, Paragraph 1 of the Public Debt Management Act B.E. 2548. The government aims to introduce this digital token as an innovative financial instrument through the Ministry of Finance, offering more convenient and diverse investment choices for the public. The G-token is expected to contribute to the development of the digital economy while ensuring the system is secure, transparent, legally compliant, and beneficial to the public.







In the same meeting, the Cabinet also approved the draft ministerial regulation on liquor production. This regulation seeks to enhance the competitiveness of small and medium-sized liquor producers by improving entry conditions and updating relevant regulations. It is part of the government’s policy to create economic opportunities and build on traditional industries under its soft power strategy.

Key revisions include easing licensing requirements for new entrepreneurs, updating standards for medium-sized distilleries, amending location-based regulations, and redefining terms related to alcohol production—such as types of beer produced for sale and production site criteria. These changes aim to benefit both small and medium-sized liquor producers. (TNA)

































