Thai cabinet approves 1,200-baht handouts under fourth phase co-payment scheme

The cabinet approved 1,200-baht handouts to people through the fourth phase of the half-half co-payment scheme.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the cabinet endorsed a 34.8-billion-baht budget for the fourth phase of the cost-of-living subsidy scheme that would be implemented for three months from Feb 1 to April 30.







Beneficiaries from the third phase of the scheme could confirm their participation in the fourth phase through the Pao Tang app from Feb 1.

Other people can register for the handouts via www.คนละครึ่ง.com from Feb 10. More than 1 million rights are available for them and new registrants can spend the subsidy from Feb 17 onwards.



Each recipient will obtain 1,200 baht from the government for spending on food, beverages, common goods, spa, hairdressing, manicure and public transport. The subsidy will cover 50% of prices and its spending by each recipient will be capped at 150 baht per day as earlier imposed. (TNA)



























