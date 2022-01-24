Drug-abusing Chinese, Thais busted in raid of Bone Club Pattaya

Ten Chinese nationals and Thais were arrested, along with ten staff, when Pattaya police raided a karaoke bar open on the upper floor of Pattaya’s closed Bone Club.

Hugely popular with young Thais, Bone has been a victim of the uneven and unfair enforcement of the national ban on bars, pubs and clubs. While Pattaya officials have turned a blind eye, or even helped, bars reopen as “restaurants”, large clubs such as Bone have remained shuttered.







Apparently unwilling to continue to let the gravy train go by, Bone opened its second floor as a karaoke club, although those also are supposedly forbidden until current coronavirus restrictions.

Acting on a tip, Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai and his officers raided the Petchtrakul Road nightclub, catching the people singing and drinking, which the government considers a coronavirus hazard.

Bone already was connected to a Covid-19 cluster from Jan. 9.

Of the people found inside, four Chinese men, two Chinese women and two Thai women tested positive for drug use and were charged accordingly.

Bone’s owner and manager were nowhere to be found when police stormed the bar, but Kullachart said a summons would be issued to ownership to appear and face charges of violating Chonburi disease-control rules.































