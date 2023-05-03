Thai Cabinet approves 10.46 billion baht electricity subsidy

The Cabinet has approved a proposal for a 10.46 billion baht budget for an electricity price subsidy. This proposal is being submitted to the Election Commission for approval.

According to government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri, this scheme aims to provide subsidies of different amounts to households, depending on their levels of electricity consumption.







The scheme will provide tiered discounts for households consuming up to 300 units of electricity per month from May through August this year, while houses consuming up to 500 units of electricity in the May billing cycle will receive a 150 baht discount.

A total budget of 10.46 billion baht will be pulled from the government’s central budget. A budget of 35.70 million baht will be allocated to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand and the Royal Thai Navy’s electricity generating unit, while a bigger budget of 10.43 billion baht will be distributed to the Metropolitan Electricity Authority and the Provincial Electricity Authority.







The Thai constitution mandates that any campaigns performed by a caretaker government prior to the election that requires a reserve budget receive final approval from the Election Commission. The Cabinet is now prepared to submit this campaign proposal to the EC. (NNT)















