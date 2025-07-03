Thai Cabinet appoints Phumtham as Acting Prime Minister with full authority amid Paetongtarn suspension

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Cabinet has officially designated Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai as the first in line to serve as Acting Prime Minister, granting him full powers equivalent to those of the Prime Minister. The move comes amid political turbulence following the suspension of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The Constitutional Court voted 7–2 on July 1 to suspend Paetongtarn from her duties pending an ethics investigation linked to a leaked phone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen. In the interim, Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit—second in the Cabinet’s succession line—has assumed caretaker responsibilities. The decision to formalize the order of acting prime ministers underscores the government’s attempt to maintain stability during this uncertain period.







Jirayu Huangsap, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, said the Cabinet approved the proposal from the Secretariat of the Prime Minister regarding the official line of succession. The list is as follows:

Phumtham Wechayachai

Suriya Juangroongruangkit

Pirapan Salirathavibhaga

Pichai Chunhavajira

Prasert Chanthraruangthong



Phumtham, as the first designated acting prime minister, will have full authority to perform all duties of the Prime Minister, including presiding over key government committees and decision-making bodies. For those ranked second to fifth, however, any actions related to personnel or budgetary decisions that normally fall under the Prime Minister’s authority must first be approved by the Cabinet.

The Royal Gazette Office confirmed that the delegation complies with Section 41 of the Public Administration Act B.E. 2534 (1991), and is within the Cabinet’s legal authority. With this endorsement, the government aims to ensure smooth governance and continuity despite ongoing political uncertainties. (TNA)



































