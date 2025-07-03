United Front: Thai opposition parties warmly welcome Bhumjaithai’s new role in parliament

BANGKOK, Thailand – The mood was upbeat as five opposition parties officially welcomed Bhumjaithai Party into their ranks, marking a significant reshuffle in Thailand’s political landscape. The occasion saw key figures from the opposition bloc unite in a show of solidarity and shared purpose, promising strong parliamentary oversight and collaborative governance.

Leading the first meeting of the new opposition alliance was Nattapong Ruangpanyawut, leader of the Prachachon Party and the new Leader of the Opposition. Joined by prominent MPs and strategists from Prachachon, Bhumjaithai, Palang Pracharath, Thai Sang Thai, and Pen Tham Party, the meeting focused on charting a common direction in the new parliamentary session.







Nattapong stressed the importance of mutual respect among parties, noting that while differences in stance remain, the opposition’s mission is to identify common ground for pushing forward critical issues amid Thailand’s ongoing national crises. “This meeting is not about erasing differences but about finding synergy where it matters most for the country,” he said.

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul expressed gratitude for the warm welcome. “It’s the first time Bhumjaithai is stepping into its role as an opposition party, and the reception has been truly encouraging,” he said. “We are committed to fulfilling our new role and conducting rigorous checks on government actions in Parliament.”

Palang Pracharath’s Chakkach Pattanakitviboon echoed similar sentiments, affirming continued cooperation with opposition partners. “We’ve worked together over the past year on many critical issues, including censure debates, and we look forward to more unified efforts,” he said.

Thai Sang Thai Party leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan highlighted the urgency of the opposition’s mission. “Thailand is not in a normal state. We are facing crises on multiple fronts, and a strong, constructive opposition is needed now more than ever,” she said. Welcoming Bhumjaithai’s participation, she added, “Together, we can push for real solutions that benefit the nation and its people.”

Kanwee Suebsaeng, from the Pen Tham Party, reaffirmed his party’s unwavering commitment to their opposition role. “From the first day until now, we’ve held true to our principles. No one knows the future, but today we stand firm in holding the government accountable,” he said.

As the opposition bloc grows in strength and unity, its role as a vital counterbalance in Parliament is poised to become more pronounced—especially with Bhumjaithai’s experienced political machinery now aligned with its efforts. (TNA)



































