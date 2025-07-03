Their Majesties the King and Queen grant royal audience to newly appointed Cabinet Ministers for oath of allegiance

BANGKOK, Thailand – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida graciously granted a royal audience at Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall, Dusit Palace, to Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, who is currently acting as Prime Minister, and the newly appointed Cabinet Ministers. The ministers took their oath of allegiance before assuming their official duties, following royal appointment.







The newly appointed ministers include:

Phumtham Wechayachai as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior

Suchart Tancharoen as Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office

Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol as Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation

Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn as Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives

Jatuporn Buruspat as Minister of Commerce

Chantavit Tantisit as Deputy Minister of Commerce

Dech-it Khaothong as Deputy Minister of Interior

Pongkwin Juangroongruangkit as Minister of Labour

Paetongtarn Shinawatra as Minister of Culture (in an additional role)

Narumon Pinyosinwat as Minister of Education

Linthiporn Warinwatcharot as Deputy Minister of Education

Tewan Liptapanlop as Deputy Minister of Education

Anucha Sasomsap as Deputy Minister of Public Health

Chaiyanat Dejdej as Deputy Minister of Public Health

Also present at the royal audience were Phrommin Lertsuridej, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, and Natjaree Anantasilp, Secretary-General of the Cabinet.

On this occasion, His Majesty the King delivered a royal address offering guidance. A key part of His Majesty’s remarks emphasized:

“Every citizen desires happiness and safety. As you take on the responsibility of governing the nation for the people’s benefit, if you remain steadfast in your commitment to serve with sincerity and dedication, it will strengthen your own resolve and build public confidence. I offer my support and urge you to fulfill your duties with capability and integrity, to lead the nation toward lasting peace and prosperity.”