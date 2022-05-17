‘Bangkok International Digital Content Festival’ to showcase Thai soft power May 25-27

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) is working with its state and private sector partners to organize the ‘Bangkok International Digital Content Festival 2022’.

DITP Director-General Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit said the event, held from May 25-27, will integrate Thai soft power in relation to culture, tourism, culinary and lifestyles to promote digital content to global markets.



The event, now in its 9th year, boasts digital content from more than 50 companies. It will also serve as a platform for conducting online business matchmaking between the participating companies and 50 world leading firms from abroad. These include companies from Japan, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Canada, Vietnam, Brazil, France, India, Indonesia and Taiwan.







Warner Media Kids & Family, the Walt Disney Company, CCTV Animation Group, Bandai Namco Studios, Fromsoftware Inc and SEGA are just some of the big names expected to attend BIDC 2022.

The event is also expected to facilitate 200 business matches valued at no less than 500 million baht.





Director-General Phusit noted that the digital content industry currently has a combined value of about 110 billion baht annually with considerable potential for future growth. He added that the event was able to match more than 3,000 business couples over the past 8 years, generating over 5.6 billion baht in trade value. (NNT)

































