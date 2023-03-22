Thai businesses driving ‘Soft Power’ to get tax deductions and financial incentives

The Cabinet has acknowledged the progress made in promoting Thailand’s image through the use of “soft power” in the entertainment industry. The announcement was made by Deputy Government Spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana.

The government aims to promote economic development through the entertainment industry, encouraging the sales of Thai goods and services while motivating entrepreneurs through tax measures.







As part of this effort, the Cabinet has appointed a committee to study and develop policies, plans and strategies for the purpose of supporting and improving the nation’s soft power through the industry.

Additionally, the committee will offer tax deductions or financial incentives to motivate private entrepreneurs in the manufacturing, service, and production sectors to promote Thai products and services.







The committee will propose several draft plans to the Cabinet for approval.

The government has also established a separate committee to promote soft power through cultural dimensions in order to further develop Thailand’s economy and society.

The plan aims to create a central axis of development and study, along with memoranda to drive the use of soft power and gain foreign insights regarding Thailand’s cultural and market trends for products and services. (NNT)



























